Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office

Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil00:24
- Now Playing
Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office10:02
- UP NEXT
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party07:01
New book looks at Janet Yellen's impact on the economy05:45
More classified documents found in Trump storage unit07:03
Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/5007:14
'Wind at My Back' is a story of two unapologetically Black ballerinas04:40
Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news02:56
Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?02:11
Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home00:43
Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner01:37
Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap02:23
Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism10:14
Joe: Republicans used to own early voting. Absentee ballots? GOP owned it.06:54
'A largely symbolic move': Jan. 6 Committee plans criminal referrals04:38
Mary McCartney: Abbey Road is an 'amazing, special place'11:28
Mike Birbiglia talks about death in the 'funniest way you possibly can'07:49
Time names Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'06:19
Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact07:54
Aaron Judge agrees to 9-year, $360M deal with Yankees02:13
Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil00:24
- Now Playing
Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office10:02
- UP NEXT
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party07:01
New book looks at Janet Yellen's impact on the economy05:45
More classified documents found in Trump storage unit07:03
Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/5007:14
Play All