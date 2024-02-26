IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Trump always underperforms in the margin of victory
Feb. 26, 202409:11

Morning Joe

Joe: Trump always underperforms in the margin of victory

09:11

Former President Trump won the South Carolina primary over the weekend, yet new Fox News polling shows that 59 percent of Nikki Haley voters said they wouldn't vote for Trump if he's the GOP nominee and 36 percent of all S.C. voters said a conviction in one of his trials would make him unfit for office.Feb. 26, 2024

