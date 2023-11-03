Joe: Tommy Tuberville's 'ignorance is extraordinary'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) dismissed the idea that the nation's top military officials are working too many hours as a result of his military blockade that's held up more than 350 nominees over the Pentagon's policy on abortion. Tuberville dismissed worries, comparing his coaching workload to the responsibilities of military leaders, drawing criticism from fellow Republican senators and highlighting concerns about America's readiness. Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist discuss. Nov. 3, 2023