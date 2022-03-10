Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing
The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including an attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday that killed at least three people.March 10, 2022
