IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them

    08:58

  • Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions

    02:31

  • John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?

    11:41

  • Chris Matthews: I don't think Rep. McCarthy has any finesse

    05:30

  • Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law

    06:29

  • Americans want to see us govern, says new DCCC chair

    04:00

  • A handful of people can't run the party, says House Republican

    09:19

  • What will happen today in the House?

    03:23

  • Bills player Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition

    05:04

  • Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching

    08:36

  • How misleading polls led to a false election narrative

    07:17

  • Hamlin could have a good prognosis, says vascular cardiologist

    03:57

  • Jake Sherman: I'm not convinced McCarthy becomes next Speaker

    05:06

  • 'The worst-case scenario for Republicans': Mutiny in McCarthy's caucus

    10:36

  • 'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip

    04:15

  • Ex-Capitol Police Chief: I've never seen a protest turn that violent that quickly

    11:55

  • 'A world class individual': Former Bills player on Damar Hamlin

    03:21

  • Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans

    06:25

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game

    11:41

Morning Joe

Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

08:36

For a second consecutive day, a band of 20 ultraconservative rebels blocked GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from winning the speaker’s gavel, just hours after former President Donald Trump called on House Republicans to back him and "close the deal." The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them

    08:58

  • Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions

    02:31

  • John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?

    11:41

  • Chris Matthews: I don't think Rep. McCarthy has any finesse

    05:30

  • Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All