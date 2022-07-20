IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • I've run data migration for the government. I'm not buying the Secret Service's excuse.

  • Trump allegedly called a Wisconsin official about overturning the 2020 election ... last week

    Joe: This is an attempted fascist overthrow of American democracy. Wake up, Merrick Garland.

    'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting

  • Steve Bannon is suddenly on everyone's TV — and on nobody's mind

  • How Bannon hoped to defend his case — and why the judge struck down nearly every hope

  • Herschel Walker isn't funny

  • How DeSantis opens the cultural issue trap door — and why Americans keep falling through

  • Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?

  • N.Y. congressional candidate Jamie Cheney shares abortion story in TV ad

  • 2022 should be a 'massive' year for the GOP. Democrat fundraising numbers beg to differ.

  • Gutierrez: Abbott hasn't been back to Uvalde, or to a single funeral. Victims need support.

  • Bannon threatens to go 'medieval' in contempt trial, judge clearly doesn't care

  • Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house

  • Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

  • In echoes of 2020, Wisconsin Dems focus on voting out 'embarrassing' Sen. Ron Johnson

  • Woodward reacts to 'stunning' Jan. 6 testimony and resulting 'battle royale' in the DOJ

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

  • 'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

  • Democrats, Republicans both bristle against 2020 repeat: 'Not just no, hell no'

Morning Joe

Joe: This is an attempted fascist overthrow of American democracy. Wake up, Merrick Garland.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the Secret Service's inability to recover and produce lost text messages from Jan 5 and 6, 2021."I just don't believe it's not malicious," Scarborough says, before pleading with Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate what happened. July 20, 2022

