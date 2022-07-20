Joe: This is an attempted fascist overthrow of American democracy. Wake up, Merrick Garland.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the Secret Service's inability to recover and produce lost text messages from Jan 5 and 6, 2021."I just don't believe it's not malicious," Scarborough says, before pleading with Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate what happened. July 20, 2022