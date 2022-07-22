Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?

Eugene Robinson and Joe Scarborough discuss the Jan. 6 committee's references to former President Donald Trump's "inaction," and how that word doesn't properly describe Trump's behavior on that day. "It wasn't inaction — it was malfeasance," Robinson said. Scarborough agreed, stating that "There was no inaction here, it was all action. He was a coup plotter that whipped up the mob, released them, and then sat back and watch... why would he stop something that he spent six months preparing for?" July 22, 2022