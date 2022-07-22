Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?
03:29
Share this -
copied
Eugene Robinson and Joe Scarborough discuss the Jan. 6 committee's references to former President Donald Trump's "inaction," and how that word doesn't properly describe Trump's behavior on that day. "It wasn't inaction — it was malfeasance," Robinson said. Scarborough agreed, stating that "There was no inaction here, it was all action. He was a coup plotter that whipped up the mob, released them, and then sat back and watch... why would he stop something that he spent six months preparing for?" July 22, 2022
Now Playing
Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?
03:29
UP NEXT
I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.
05:02
Beschloss: Think the failures of Jan. 6 a coincidence? You may believe in the tooth fairy.
03:57
Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?
05:21
GOP's Ivy league elitists playing populist with 'deadly results'
03:48
Biden set to announce 'Safer American Plan,' to help communities fight crime