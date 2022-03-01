Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital06:00
Now Playing
Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan10:37
UP NEXT
Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'04:27
'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees04:00
Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family06:08
Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.09:09
'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin10:00
Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined08:25
With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world03:36
McFaul: When dictators hold on for too long, they overreach09:59
U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'02:10
More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise02:33
Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double05:34
'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general03:31
How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online05:43
Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed06:48
Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'02:25
McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia09:53
Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially06:52
'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member06:30
Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan10:37
The Morning Joe panel discusses President Biden's first State of the Union address and how Biden should approach the address.March 1, 2022
'40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital06:00
Now Playing
Joe: The president tonight needs to channel Churchill, JFK, Reagan10:37
UP NEXT
Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'04:27
'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees04:00
Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family06:08
Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.09:09