IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

    05:42

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

    04:16

  • Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    04:56

  • Steve Kornacki: Indictments against Trump don't seem to impact his polling

    08:33

  • Focus on group identity makes it harder for different groups to get along, book argues

    10:26

  • Trump lashes out at America's top military officer days before retirement

    06:51

  • Rev. Al: I didn't hear concerns over Bernie Sanders' age when he ran

    01:59

  • Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

    03:21

  • 'I'm old, but [Trump] is crazy': How Biden can push back against age concerns

    02:36

  • Joe: I'm a little tired of hearing Biden's going to get crushed in the polls

    07:08

  • Hollywood screenwriters and studios reach tentative deal to resolve strike

    01:18

  • Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

    09:36

  • The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

    07:41

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

    05:39

  • Shutting down gov't. will end the political careers of Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene, says Rep. Raskin

    04:01

  • Condoleezza Rice: The PEPFAR program has to be preserved

    06:30

  • John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged

    05:11

  • How Bono and Pearl Jam helped give rise to Global Citizen movement

    11:28

  • Michelle Obama talks about family in 'Your Mama's Kitchen' podcast

    09:39

Morning Joe

Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

06:43

During a campaign stop in South Carolina on Monday, former President Trump appeared to confuse Jeb Bush and his brother George W. Bush. The Morning Joe panel discusses the moment and why President Biden needs to go after Trump over Trump's age.Sept. 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

    06:43
  • UP NEXT

    Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

    05:42

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

    04:16

  • Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    04:56

  • Steve Kornacki: Indictments against Trump don't seem to impact his polling

    08:33

  • Focus on group identity makes it harder for different groups to get along, book argues

    10:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All