IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44

  • Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

    12:18
  • Now Playing

    Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

    02:30

  • Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

    04:54

  • 80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

    05:48

  • U.S. life expectancy in decline: Working class hit hardest, expert says

    07:13

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Woke-ism' becomes a 'ideological lighting rod' ahead of 2024 election 

    07:20

  • Giuliani's 13-count case: Georgia surrender looms

    09:02

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

    02:43

  • The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

    05:00

  • 'The world's watching us': Global concerns rise over potential Trump return

    08:19

  • Key witness flips: 'This is going to cause a real problem for Trump's legal team.'

    08:33

  • ‘It was all garbage!’: Biden's successful visit to Maui overshadowed by misleading 'sleeping' claims

    04:31

  • From addiction to insights: Inside Billy Walters' book 'Gambler Secrets from a Life at Risk'

    12:57

  • 'Velshi Banned Book Club' podcast: 'Hearing about yourself in a book can save lives'

    07:54

  • NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33

  • 'Brave Behind Bars': Reshaping the lives of inmates through coding classes

    04:59

  • 'I see my grandmother': Golda Meir's grandson reflects on Helen Mirren's performance in 'Golda'

    08:08

Morning Joe

Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

04:47

The first Republican primary debate on Wednesday night emphasized the contrast between historical party values and current priorities. While Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis navigate electability concerns, the GOP's transformation from prioritizing election victories to asserting ideological points is examined. Joe Scarborough suggests a shift from winning elections to "owning the libs" as a defining aspect of the party's direction.Aug. 24, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44

  • Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

    12:18
  • Now Playing

    Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

    02:30

  • Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

    04:54

  • 80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All