IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden: Adding Finland, Sweden to NATO is a historic moment

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Sen. Tuberville is bringing a wedge issue into the Marine Corps

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie on his campaign: I'm going to be patient and persistent

    06:14

  • Christie on if Trump is a danger to the U.S.: I don't want him to be POTUS, so yeah

    08:19

  • Chris Christie: Election night 2020 was the breaking point for me with Trump

    04:54

  • Chris Christie: If you want to win the nomination, you have to go through Trump

    05:59

  • House Republican's Biden 'whistleblower' charged by DOJ

    12:31

  • 'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of 'true disruptor', DJ Alan Freed

    07:19

  • Go behind the scenes of 'Oppenheimer'

    09:45

  • Author, astronomer and actor reflects on multiple interests in new memoir

    07:08

  • Biden expresses support for Sweden's NATO membership

    06:19

  • Why Biden is proving himself to be as productive as LBJ

    07:46

  • Iowa Republicans to hold caucuses on Jan. 15, MLK Day

    02:14

  • Chris Matthews: Trump is the one who's caused the trouble politically for Republicans

    07:28

  • Government funding fight raises shutdown fears

    02:38

  • House GOP prepares to go after the FBI and DOJ

    05:30

  • Republicans brawl at Michigan GOP meeting

    04:56

  • Joe Scarborough: There’s much more to be said in America’s defense

    09:54

  • President Biden arrives in the U.K. for talks

    06:35

  • 'To End All War' looks at J. Robert Oppenheimer and the weapon that changed the world

    04:29

Morning Joe

Joe: Sen. Tuberville is bringing a wedge issue into the Marine Corps

06:10

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is refusing to confirm promotions to top military posts until the Pentagon agrees to end its policy of offering leave and travel funds for reproductive healthcare, including abortion. The Morning Joe panel discusses.July 11, 2023

  • President Biden: Adding Finland, Sweden to NATO is a historic moment

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Sen. Tuberville is bringing a wedge issue into the Marine Corps

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie on his campaign: I'm going to be patient and persistent

    06:14

  • Christie on if Trump is a danger to the U.S.: I don't want him to be POTUS, so yeah

    08:19

  • Chris Christie: Election night 2020 was the breaking point for me with Trump

    04:54

  • Chris Christie: If you want to win the nomination, you have to go through Trump

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All