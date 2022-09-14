IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia in secret spent $300M to influence foreign elections, says U.S. official

    05:01

  • Senator calls out Putin's 'hostile act' of spending millions to influence elections

    08:34

  • DC police officer left with scars after Jan. 6 rioter tased him

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Sen. Graham seemed to put more fuel on the fire with abortion proposal

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday

    05:23

  • New unsealed parts of Trump affidavit show timeline on surveillance video subpoena

    08:42

  • Big winners from the 74th Emmy Awards

    02:35

  • Petro Poroshenko: Victory of Ukraine is definitely possible

    07:09

  • National debate over abortion at the heart of Michigan midterms

    08:19

  • War correspondent returns home to document 'The Storm Is Here'

    06:55

  • How the Republican Party came to embrace conspiracy

    10:33

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump brought heaps of fear into the Republican Party

    06:33

  • Former U.S. attorney: DOJ pushed us and pushed us on John Kerry

    08:11

  • Rep. Ryan criticizes challenger's campaign: 'Dude took the whole summer off'

    10:50

  • Circles close in on highest levels of government as DOJ issues dozens of subpoenas

    08:48

  • Putin has put himself in a terrible box in Ukraine, says retired general

    07:27

  • Ukrainian Army are heroes for everyone, says fmr. Zelenskyy press secretary

    07:54

  • How to fight back against what author calls 'Broken News'

    09:41

  • Chances 'very high' Trump will be indicted, says former lawyer

    03:39

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

    09:16

Morning Joe

Joe: Sen. Graham seemed to put more fuel on the fire with abortion proposal

08:08

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, introduced on Tuesday a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and soon after Republicans began pushing back on the proposal as it took away attention from Tuesday's inflation numbers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 14, 2022

  • Russia in secret spent $300M to influence foreign elections, says U.S. official

    05:01

  • Senator calls out Putin's 'hostile act' of spending millions to influence elections

    08:34

  • DC police officer left with scars after Jan. 6 rioter tased him

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Sen. Graham seemed to put more fuel on the fire with abortion proposal

    08:08
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday

    05:23

  • New unsealed parts of Trump affidavit show timeline on surveillance video subpoena

    08:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All