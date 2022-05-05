IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. tops one million Covid-19 deaths

    07:15

  • Dahlia Lithwick: If SCOTUS strikes down Roe, what comes next is existential

    06:39

  • How J.D. Vance won in Ohio

    11:53

  • Steve Kornacki: J.D. Vance put together quite a coalition

    06:18

  • Take that fear, anger and turn it into action, says senator over SCOTUS draft

    04:00

  • Tim Ryan: My GOP Senate challenger has already disqualified himself

    08:14

  • Mika: Sen. McConnell, the leak isn't the story here

    03:42

  • 'We have to move fast' to supply Ukraine with aid, says House member

    06:51

  • A leak with purpose? Debate continues over who is behind draft release

    11:16

  • Joe: Right-wing noise machine churns into overdrive on SCOTUS leak

    08:24

  • House member travels as part of delegation to Ukraine

    06:39

  • Spirit of America delivers over 100 tons of aid to Ukrainian front lines

    04:53

  • Steve Kornacki: A big, clear test of Trump's pull with GOP primary voters

    07:20

  • President Biden releases statement on Supreme Court leak

    01:02

  • The importance of a national and local free press

    07:09

  • Bill de Blasio: Joe Biden can learn from my mistakes

    09:14

  • Pentagon: Russian progress in Eastern Ukraine has been slow, uneven

    05:37

  • Katty Kay: This is a blow to poor women

    03:15

  • Joe: This Supreme Court isn't conservative — it is radical, and it is dangerous

    04:02

Morning Joe

Joe: What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?

04:11

President Biden on Wednesday criticized 'extreme' MAGA Republicans and wondered what they would attack next. Joe Scarborough weighs in on these extreme Republicans.May 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joe: What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. tops one million Covid-19 deaths

    07:15

  • Dahlia Lithwick: If SCOTUS strikes down Roe, what comes next is existential

    06:39

  • How J.D. Vance won in Ohio

    11:53

  • Steve Kornacki: J.D. Vance put together quite a coalition

    06:18

  • Take that fear, anger and turn it into action, says senator over SCOTUS draft

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All