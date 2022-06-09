IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events

Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events

The House Jan. 6 committee hearing, the first of at least six planned for this month, kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday and will feature two live witnesses: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters; and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 9, 2022

    Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events

