BREAKING: S&P 500 enters bear market for the first time since 2020

Morning Joe

Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

09:14

Former President Donald Trump seems to have given his campaign for former Sen. David Perdue in Georgia, according to reports. Perdue is challenging GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, and Kemp is leading by more than 30 points, according to polls. The Morning Joe panel discusses what it may mean for Trump and his pull in the Republican Party.May 20, 2022

