Morning Joe

Joe: It enrages me when people love the U.S. if their party, person is in power

05:54

Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts on this past weekend's CPAC and former President Trump's message that America is a nation in decline and a 'failing nation'.Aug. 8, 2022

