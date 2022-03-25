IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far

    14:51
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: GOP had a chance to not look so race-based, and they failed

    09:09

  • Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading

    08:28

  • NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way

    02:59

  • UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31

  • Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America

    13:02

  • 'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions

    07:23

  • Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20

  • Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine

    08:15

  • 'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

    04:26

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

    12:24

  • Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

    03:31

  • Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'

    13:03

  • Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing

    08:55

  • Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

    03:55

  • The first lady of Ukraine fights on

    04:06

  • Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine

    11:39

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons

    08:49

Morning Joe

Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far

14:51

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, urged then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after Election Day to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to reporting from Bob Costa and Bob Woodward. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far

    14:51
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: GOP had a chance to not look so race-based, and they failed

    09:09

  • Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading

    08:28

  • NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way

    02:59

  • UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31

  • Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America

    13:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All