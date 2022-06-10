IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe on first January 6 hearing: The truth won last night

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The truth, Trump knew the election wasn't stolen

    07:39

  • Kurt Bardella: Most damning part of what we'll hear today will come from Republicans

    04:38

  • David Brooks says the 'Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It'

    04:15

  • House Majority Leader says 'hard to see' if GOP will vote to 'make our communities safer'

    08:49

  • Companies could face challenges in helping employees get abortion access

    04:49

  • Senator predicts public will hear 'incredibly troubling' findings from Jan. 6 hearing

    08:50

  • NYC mayor taps 'gun violence czar' to help with prevention, intervention

    07:25

  • 'A lie made up by gun manufacturers': House member rips idea AR-15 needed to kill animals

    08:12

  • 'Everyone should pay attention to this': House member previews first Jan. 6 hearing

    04:17

  • Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns

    08:13

  • Joe: We're going to get a clear tick tock of events

    08:54

  • McCaskill: McConnell wants something so gun debate isn't front-and-center all the way to November

    08:12

  • 'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city

    08:48

  • Steve Rattner: Washington can do little to bring down rising gas price

    07:27

  • Former CIA agent comes out of retirement to solve a mystery in 'The Spy Who Knew Too Much'

    04:39

  • 'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

    07:57

  • Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people

    07:17

  • AG Garland to announce team to review law enforcement response in Uvalde

    02:12

  • House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills

    06:34

Morning Joe

Joe on first January 6 hearing: The truth won last night

08:03

The January 6 Committee held its first day of prime time hearings on Thursday evening, presenting graphic new video and evidence of the Capitol Hill attack. The Morning Joe panel discusses the key takeaways from the first hearing.June 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joe on first January 6 hearing: The truth won last night

    08:03
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: The truth, Trump knew the election wasn't stolen

    07:39

  • Kurt Bardella: Most damning part of what we'll hear today will come from Republicans

    04:38

  • David Brooks says the 'Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Blown It'

    04:15

  • House Majority Leader says 'hard to see' if GOP will vote to 'make our communities safer'

    08:49

  • Companies could face challenges in helping employees get abortion access

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All