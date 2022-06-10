IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: The truth, Trump knew the election wasn't stolen

07:39

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards described a 'war scene' during the first night of prime time hearings for the January 6 Committee. Joe Scarborough shares his reactions to Edwards' testimony and to the footage aired during the hearing. June 10, 2022

