IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    White House vows consequences if China supports Russia

    05:38

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

    01:51

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

    07:36

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

    06:54

  • 'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

    11:17

  • Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11

  • Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10

  • Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

  • U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

    10:22

  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

    05:31

  • Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

    10:22

  • 'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need

    03:34

  • Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'

    10:14

  • 'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response

    08:40

  • Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

    05:36

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

    08:41

Morning Joe

Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together

06:11

Joe Scarborough weighs in on the recklessness of Republican Senators pushing Joe Biden to do '...things that would trigger WWIII'.March 18, 2022

  • Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia

    07:38
  • Now Playing

    Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    White House vows consequences if China supports Russia

    05:38

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

    01:51

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

    07:36

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All