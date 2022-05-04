IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joe: Right-wing noise machine churns into overdrive on SCOTUS leak

Joe: Right-wing noise machine churns into overdrive on SCOTUS leak

Republican lawmakers are demanding a federal investigation into who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion, yet Joe Scarborough argues why it makes sense the leak came from a fanatical law clerk on the right.May 4, 2022

