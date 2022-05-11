IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe: Rick Scott believes working class Americans should pay more in taxes

Joe: Rick Scott believes working class Americans should pay more in taxes

President Joe Biden recently criticized Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott's controversial economic policy plan, which the Tax Policy Center found would raise taxes on mostly lower-income households. President Biden also criticized Sen. Scott this week for calling him 'incapacitated and confused'. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022

