Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made remarks over the weekend that Georgia is the 'worst state in the country to live,' referring to its poor rankings in maternal mortality and incarceration rates, among other issues. Former Sen. David Perdue, criticized her comments as 'demeaning her own race' and said 'let her go back where she came from.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Perdue's remarks.May 24, 2022