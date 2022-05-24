IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Voters head to the polls as Georgia holds highly-anticipated primaries

    08:45
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

    03:33

  • Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

    07:02

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

    07:20

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

    09:40

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

    09:08

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

    06:43

  • Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

    06:19

  • In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling

    06:31

  • Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24

  • Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

    09:14

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

    06:14

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

    10:46

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    03:09

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

Morning Joe

Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

07:36

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made remarks over the weekend that Georgia is the 'worst state in the country to live,' referring to its poor rankings in maternal mortality and incarceration rates, among other issues. Former Sen. David Perdue, criticized her comments as 'demeaning her own race' and said 'let her go back where she came from.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Perdue's remarks.May 24, 2022

  • Voters head to the polls as Georgia holds highly-anticipated primaries

    08:45
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

    03:33

  • Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

    07:02

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All