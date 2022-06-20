Joe: Judge Luttig is right, Trump is still a clear and present danger to the U.S.

Former President Trump spoke last Friday at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference, during which he denounced the January 6 hearings and called former VP Mike Pence a 'human conveyer belt'. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and remarks from retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig during last week's Jan. 6 Committee hearing.June 20, 2022