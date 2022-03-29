Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks
04:59
Share this -
copied
President Biden is standing by comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin can't remain in power, saying he had been expressing his 'moral outrage,' not signaling a policy change. Joe Scarborough explains why it's time for Putin to worry what the U.S. thinks about his actions in Ukraine.March 29, 2022
UP NEXT
'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland
07:05
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia
08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines
08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate
09:00
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia
11:39
Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back