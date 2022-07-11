IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

    07:37

  • ‘The Russian judicial system is worse than a paper tiger’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

    03:40

  • 'The strength of this labor market is historic': WH Economic Advisor on June Jobs Report

    05:40

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

    07:26

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

    10:35

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

  • James Comey, Andrew McCabe both faced intensive IRS audits: NYT

    05:56

  • Is Virginia Gov. Youngkin considering a 2024 presidential run?

    05:20

  • Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview

    08:18

  • Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

    12:35

  • Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something

    08:47

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • 'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting

    05:31

  • Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

    05:07

Morning Joe

Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

02:44

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the Jan. 6 committee investigation, and the impact of new documentary footage on the timeline and story of the day. "Donald Trump committed treason against the United States of America," Scarborough says. "It's something that all the people who supported him the most understood on Jan. 6, and were trying to get him to stop it. He didn't." July 11, 2022

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Joe: It's pretty cut and dry — Jan. 6 is about treason

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

    07:37

  • ‘The Russian judicial system is worse than a paper tiger’: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

    03:40

  • 'The strength of this labor market is historic': WH Economic Advisor on June Jobs Report

    05:40

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All