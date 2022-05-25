Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything

Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform07:49
- Now Playing
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
- UP NEXT
'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable08:54
Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director08:35
Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage08:21
Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting08:03
At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school05:17
More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon02:54
Steve Kornacki: It would be a shock if Perdue ends up winning governor's race09:50
Nominations are open for the 2022 50 Over 50 List06:42
Why Russia must suffer a 'devastating defeat' in Ukraine09:55
'An absolute disaster': Southern Baptist sex abuse report rattles community08:46
Zelenskyy has hardened his view on negotiating with Putin, says Axios reporter03:23
Pelosi: I have absolutely no intention of us losing the midterm elections06:47
Pelosi: Far right uses abortion as a cover for other things they want to accomplish08:32
Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring07:36
Voters head to the polls as Georgia holds highly-anticipated primaries08:45
'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family03:33
Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week04:08
Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac07:02
Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform07:49
- Now Playing
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
- UP NEXT
'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable08:54
Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director08:35
Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage08:21
Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting08:03
Play All