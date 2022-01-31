Joe: Republicans know they're lying when they compare Biden to Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'08:08
'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'07:44
Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions06:44
'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'12:01
Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book07:11
Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well06:45
What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'07:18
Generation Z breaks records in last presidential election04:49
Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely07:27
Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's infrastructure visit00:52
Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron07:58
Severe winter weather headed for parts of the Northeast02:20
'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS07:28
Steve Rattner: In Biden's first year, economy beat estimates but prices surged07:12
Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?08:47
Anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem; it's an American problem, says ADL head11:00
How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland08:09
Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute09:53
'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'11:43
'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'10:20
Joe: Republicans know they're lying when they compare Biden to Trump09:02
Joe Scarborough discusses the false equivalency of Republican lawmakers comparing former President Trump and President Biden.Jan. 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'08:08
'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'07:44
Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions06:44
'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'12:01
Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book07:11
Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well06:45