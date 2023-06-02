IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Marc Morial feels like he's 'just starting' after 20 years leading National Urban League

    08:52

  • 'Winner': DeSantis responds to questions about pronouncing his last name

    01:55

  • DeSantis ramps up his attacks against Trump

    12:04

  • Steve Rattner: The White House deserves a victory lap on the debt deal

    09:14

  • 'It's a joyous time': Stars of Broadway's '& Juliet' nominated for Tonys

    05:49

  • Chris Matthews: It was the right decision for Biden to put his weight into debt deal fight

    09:54

  • Chris Matthews: The two middles met on the debt ceiling

    05:53

  • Andrew Weissman: If the audio exists, a question of when there will be charges

    05:20

  • 'Default was never an option': House GOP member on why he voted 'Yes'

    06:02

  • Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds

    06:54

  • Special counsel obtains audio of Trump discussing classified doc after leaving office: Report

    10:43

  • Are Trump's attacks elevating DeSantis' profile?

    11:48

  • 'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

    04:01

  • Robert Carlyle looks back while looking ahead with 'The Full Monty'

    04:48

  • 'Built From the Fire' remembers the Tulsa Massacre 102 years later

    02:59

  • 'Some of us are going to vote no on principle': House Democrat on debt deal

    04:47

  • How abortion impacted Wisconsin's Supreme Court election

    08:05

  • DeSantis rails against 'elites' in Iowa, seems to ignore his 'elite' education

    05:47

  • Chris Christie set to enter the 2024 presidential race

    03:48

Morning Joe

Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe

07:33

The Senate voted Thursday night to pass a bill that would extend the debt ceiling for two years and establish a two-year budget agreement on a broad bipartisan vote. The vote was 63-36. The Morning Joe panel discusses the passing of the bill and Biden's record of compromise and getting things done.June 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden has once again defied expectations from haters and his own party: Joe

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Marc Morial feels like he's 'just starting' after 20 years leading National Urban League

    08:52

  • 'Winner': DeSantis responds to questions about pronouncing his last name

    01:55

  • DeSantis ramps up his attacks against Trump

    12:04

  • Steve Rattner: The White House deserves a victory lap on the debt deal

    09:14

  • 'It's a joyous time': Stars of Broadway's '& Juliet' nominated for Tonys

    05:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All