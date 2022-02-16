Joe: Sarah Palin's failed lawsuit should teach the media a lesson. It won't.

A Manhattan federal jury ruled against Sarah Palin in her lawsuit accusing The New York Times of defamation. Joe Scarborough calls the New York Times' mistake that led to this case "horrific," and blames the paper of being "openly hostile" towards the former Alaska governor — but says the standard for defamation is just too high for the lawsuit to be viable. Scarborough hopes this sends a notice for "people in our business to slow down," but knows that's likely a futile hope.Feb. 16, 2022