Joe: Sarah Palin's failed lawsuit should teach the media a lesson. It won't.
05:15
Share this -
copied
A Manhattan federal jury ruled against Sarah Palin in her lawsuit accusing The New York Times of defamation. Joe Scarborough calls the New York Times' mistake that led to this case "horrific," and blames the paper of being "openly hostile" towards the former Alaska governor — but says the standard for defamation is just too high for the lawsuit to be viable. Scarborough hopes this sends a notice for "people in our business to slow down," but knows that's likely a futile hope.Feb. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel
09:04
Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test
03:56
'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins
10:54
Biden rejects Trump privilege claim, orders National Archives to hand over WH visitor logs
01:01
John Durham knows this data precedes Trump, says journalist