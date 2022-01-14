Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'
After Sen. Linsey Graham gives Sen. Mitch McConnell an ultimatum over his support for Donald Trump, the Morning Joe roundtable discusses his and other Republicans lack of courage to walk away from the former president. Jan. 14, 2022
