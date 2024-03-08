IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them
March 8, 202409:22

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • 'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

    05:37

  • Biden led with empathy at SOTU, says House member

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

  • Senator invites first U.S. baby born by IVF to SOTU, pushes for nationwide IVF protections

    05:38

  • Sen. Schumer: Biden showed America was strong, and he is strong

    07:41

  • Mara Gay: GOP response a 'chilling reminder' of the future Republicans see for the U.S.

    02:01

  • Speaker Emerita Pelosi: It was a triumphant evening for Biden

    10:16

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Mika: What an incredible moment as Biden slams SCOTUS decision on Roe

    05:50

  • Joe: Far-right invented Christian nationalism, and it gets more extreme every week

    08:20

  • Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address

    10:32

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11

  • Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries

    06:13

  • 'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

    06:26

  • Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU

    07:14

  • George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    08:44

Morning Joe

Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

09:22

The Morning Joe panel continues its discussion of President Biden's State of the Union, and the response from Republican lawmakers.March 8, 2024

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • 'We'll take the help': NYPD Chief of Patrol on National Guard in subways

    05:37

  • Biden led with empathy at SOTU, says House member

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All