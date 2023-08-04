IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

    02:23

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

    03:19

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

    08:31

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

    07:57

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

    09:43

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

    04:56

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

    05:29

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

    09:40

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

    10:51

  • Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report

    08:05

  • George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law

    01:41

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

    02:15

Morning Joe

Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

10:44

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he engaged in criminal conspiracies aimed at subverting the 2020 presidential election results and keeping himself in power. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's arraignment and how some Republicans are responding.Aug. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All