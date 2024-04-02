IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion
April 2, 202403:59

  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    10:24
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54

  • David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

  • Olivia Colman: 'Beautiful female friendship' at the core of 'Wicked Little Letters'

    06:46

  • Florida Supreme Court expected to announce abortion ballot measure decision

    03:53

  • Trump allies plot anti-racism protections for white people

    03:04

  • Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'

    06:39

  • 'It's blasphemy': Chris Matthews reacts to Trump comparing himself to Jesus

    10:56

  • Trump spends Easter posting 77 times on social media

    07:00

  • GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

    12:21

  • Faith on Friday: Holy Week reflections

    09:28

  • John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?

    10:21

  • 'Against All Enemies' explores why some vets join extremist groups

    05:33

  • Sue Bird on her life, career and 'propelling women's basketball'

    06:33

  • 'Our democracy is at stake': Biden weighs in on the 2024 election

    01:25

  • 2023 a record-breaking year for white supremacist propaganda incidents, report finds

    04:15

  • Joe: Cheney is right, we can survive bad policy but not a president scorching the Constitution

    05:31

  • The importance of Obama to Biden's campaign

    06:08

  • Journalist Evan Gershkovich has now been detained in Russia for one year

    07:04

Morning Joe

Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

03:59

Just over 30 percent of registered voters think abortion should be illegal most of the time, according to Fox News polling. The panel discusses the polling in light of the Florida Supreme Court's move Monday to uphold a 15-week ban on abortion in the state while also allowing a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution to appear on the November ballot.April 2, 2024

  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    10:24
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54

  • David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

  • Olivia Colman: 'Beautiful female friendship' at the core of 'Wicked Little Letters'

    06:46

  • Florida Supreme Court expected to announce abortion ballot measure decision

    03:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All