Joe: Political toxicity comes with a price to people spreading the lie

Joe: Rubio gave pat, shrill, sophomoric answers during debate07:34
- Now Playing
Joe: Political toxicity comes with a price to people spreading the lie10:01
- UP NEXT
Biden 'has wanted' to bring down gas price for consumers, energy adviser says06:28
Arizona candidate is running against 'insidious divisiveness', says elections can be trusted06:40
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'06:00
How authenticity can help women get back 'to where we want to be'08:40
'Enraging, clearly un-democratic': Florida voters arrested over alleged fraud02:57
Biden's job approval at highest point in a year03:11
Stacey Abrams: Reproductive rights is an economic issue08:08
Demings: Marco Rubio is clearly concerned about his political future07:56
Analyst who provided Trump-Russia dossier info acquitted of lying to FBI10:07
Kemp, Abrams meet in heated Georgia governor's debate09:37
Netanyahu: Greatest danger of Ukraine conflict is it could unravel into global conflict17:05
How Michael Flynn is building a movement based on Christian nationalism06:16
Jill Biden steps up appearances ahead of midterms03:15
April Ryan celebrates Black women's resilience and strength05:16
Independent candidates look for opening amid the political divide04:39
'Persuaders' asks why a dead heat between democracy and fascism?09:18
Meacham: Lincoln believed in the promise of the country09:23
During debate, Vance accuses January 6 Committee of 'political hit job'07:23
Joe: Rubio gave pat, shrill, sophomoric answers during debate07:34
- Now Playing
Joe: Political toxicity comes with a price to people spreading the lie10:01
- UP NEXT
Biden 'has wanted' to bring down gas price for consumers, energy adviser says06:28
Arizona candidate is running against 'insidious divisiveness', says elections can be trusted06:40
Governor looks ahead to a 'post-Trump Republican Party'06:00
How authenticity can help women get back 'to where we want to be'08:40
Play All