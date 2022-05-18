IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

    07:30

  • 'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination

    09:15

  • 'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves

    03:07

  • Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48

  • Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package

    08:25

  • Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary

    03:02

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

    01:36

  • Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary

    09:24

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

    04:55

  • Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

    03:36

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

  • Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

    08:39

  • 'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'

    07:15

  • 'Hate out in the open': McMorrow pushes back against rising rhetoric

    10:08

  • Joe on shootings: Fear is used by media moguls, tyrants to target most emotionally fragile

    01:55

Morning Joe

Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

04:12

Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick. The state secretary of state’s office indicated in a statement that it could take days to report unofficial results due to mail-in and absentee ballots. Joe Scarborough discusses why mail-in and absentee ballots should be counted early to avoid delays.May 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

    07:30

  • 'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination

    09:15

  • 'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves

    03:07

  • Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48

  • Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All