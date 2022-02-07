Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'
The Morning Joe panel discusses RNC vote to censure Reps. Kinzinger and Cheney as well as Mike Pence's recent remarks on why Trump was wrong in suggesting Pence could have overturned the election.Feb. 7, 2022
