IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Kinzinger: The RNC deserves every aspect of backlash

    12:30

  • Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

    08:30
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    How Michael Flynn is fighting the same battle by other means

    07:33

  • Baseball players, owners at impasse in negotiations

    04:41

  • Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser

    05:48

  • Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'

    03:05

  • Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago

    05:59

  • John Elway says accusations in Flores suit 'false and defamatory'

    07:30

  • Steele: GOP rails against cancel culture, but censuring Cheney, Kinzinger is ultimate in cancel culture

    08:05

  • Speaker Pelosi urges Olympic athletes against protesting while in China

    04:45

  • Massive winter storm knocks out power, moves to Northeast

    01:50

  • Steve Rattner: Facebook under significant competitive pressure

    04:08

  • NATO Secretary General: NATO allies stand together in calling on Russia to de-escalate

    08:13

  • U.S. adds 467,000 jobs in January

    03:56

  • U.S. raid in Syria took 'months of planning', says White House Middle East coordinator

    07:50

  • Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will do its job on fighting crime, but we need help on a federal level

    11:58

  • President Biden chooses Supreme Court nomination team

    03:32

  • Why Mike Pence is in a 'tough spot' politically

    11:53

  • Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing

    10:02

Morning Joe

Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'

09:24

The Morning Joe panel discusses RNC vote to censure Reps. Kinzinger and Cheney as well as Mike Pence's recent remarks on why Trump was wrong in suggesting Pence could have overturned the election.Feb. 7, 2022

  • Rep. Kinzinger: The RNC deserves every aspect of backlash

    12:30

  • Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

    08:30
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    How Michael Flynn is fighting the same battle by other means

    07:33

  • Baseball players, owners at impasse in negotiations

    04:41

  • Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All