Morning Joe

Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

07:16

Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 3, 2022

