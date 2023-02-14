IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

    08:36

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:16

  • Will Haley have a fair shot as a woman candidate in the GOP?

    04:56

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    07:33

  • 'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

    07:26

  • Trump campaign paid to prove voter fraud but kept findings secret

    04:45

  • Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

    03:44

  • How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties

    08:25

  • DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

    09:35

  • John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    08:42

  • Women governors on having an impact after 50

    07:53

  • Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII

    05:57

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman: We need to take extremism seriously

    10:39

  • 'We want each other to be successful': Women governors weigh in

    08:28

  • Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination

    11:19

  • Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence

    10:39

  • Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida

    01:48

Morning Joe

Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

06:57

Former Republican S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has officially announced her run for the president in 2024. The Morning Joe panel discusses moments from Haley's political career and her public comments on former President Donald Trump.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

    08:36

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:16

  • Will Haley have a fair shot as a woman candidate in the GOP?

    04:56

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All