Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, is set to hold a remote meeting Tuesday in hopes of reaching a framework for gun reform. And after meeting with families in Uvalde, President Biden expressed optimism that 'rational Republicans' will move on guns. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 31, 2022