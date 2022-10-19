IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Joe: Rubio gave pat, shrill, sophomoric answers during debate

Morning Joe

Joe: Rubio gave pat, shrill, sophomoric answers during debate

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, dueled over inflation, abortion rights and immigration Tuesday night in what is expected to be their only debate before the election. The Morning Joe panel discusses the debate.Oct. 19, 2022

