    Joe: Johnson lying through his teeth about a bill he hasn't even read

Morning Joe

Joe: Johnson lying through his teeth about a bill he hasn't even read

In a striking turn of events, Senate Republicans threatened Monday to block a major bipartisan package of border security measures and asylum restrictions, just one day after their chief negotiator signed off on it. Joe Scarborough reacts to Republicans continued trashing of the bill.Feb. 6, 2024

Play All