    Joe: Jan. 6 Committee boils it down that this was about one man and one man only

Morning Joe

Joe: Jan. 6 Committee boils it down that this was about one man and one man only

09:09

The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday unveiled its formal report, the final product of its historic 18-month investigation into the deadly attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses details from the report.Dec. 23, 2022

    Joe: Jan. 6 Committee boils it down that this was about one man and one man only

