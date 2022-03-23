Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing
08:55
Share this -
copied
On Tuesday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared Tuesday for the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, taking questions from senators during a session before the Judiciary Committee. The Morning Joe panel discusses the GOP questioning of Judge Jackson.March 23, 2022
Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin
03:55
Now Playing
Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing
08:55
UP NEXT
The first lady of Ukraine fights on
04:06
Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine
11:39
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine
04:44
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons