IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office

    07:38

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

  • Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

    10:43

  • 'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting

    06:55

  • Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions

    06:18

  • 'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics

    10:02

  • Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises

    09:42

  • Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery

    06:08

  • Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified

    04:43

  • Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

    05:40

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34

  • Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

    08:09

  • Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney

    05:06

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

    06:31

  • The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

    08:53

Morning Joe

Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

10:34

An Illinois man who police say for weeks planned the mass shooting on a July Fourth parade has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the killing spree, officials said Tuesday evening. The Morning Joe panel discusses the shooter's history and why Congress must make it harder to buy weapons of war.July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office

    07:38

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

  • Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

    10:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All