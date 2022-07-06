Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

- Now Playing
Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety10:34
- UP NEXT
Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines05:52
Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office07:38
Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial03:44
Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows05:09
Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII10:43
'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting06:55
Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions06:18
'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics10:02
Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises09:42
Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery06:08
Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified04:43
Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons05:40
Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting07:34
Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel08:09
Jan. 6 panel could make multiple criminal referrals to DOJ, says Rep. Cheney05:06
Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state10:14
U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday05:39
Biden planning major speech when House probe ends06:31
The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA08:53
- Now Playing
Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety10:34
- UP NEXT
Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines05:52
Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office07:38
Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial03:44
Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows05:09
Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII10:43
Play All