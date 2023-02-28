IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: In trashing Biden over train derailment, GOP deflects from Norfolk Southern

05:32

The White House announced Monday that teams from EPA, FEMA and the CDC reached over 530 East Palestine, Ohio, households in less than 72 hours, surpassing their target of reaching 400 households by Monday. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will meet with officials from Norfolk Southern.Feb. 28, 2023

