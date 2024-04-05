IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: If we're going to guarantee Israel's existence, then we need a responsible partner
  • Biden and Netanyahu to hold first call since Israeli strike killed World Central Kitchen workers

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

  • Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor

  • 'Memory is on the ballot' this year as Trump gets an amnesia advantage

  • A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows

    World Central Kitchen calls for 'independent commission' to investigate strikes

  • IDF calls strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles 'grave mistake'

  • How cord cutting is impacting local television stations

  • Why voters still feel shaky about the economy despite the data

  • Biden leads Trump by 10 points in key swing state, poll shows

  • A roadmap for women of color on how to navigate the rules in business 

  • Israeli minister calls strike on aid workers 'a mistake' and 'part of war'

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination 56 years later

  • 'A global coalition which stands for democracy and liberty': NATO turns 75

  • Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

  • 'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

  • Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

  • New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

Israel committed to opening additional aid routes to allow for increased assistance to flow into Gaza after a call with President Joe Biden warning of a potential shift in U.S. policy after a strike this week killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 5, 2024

