  • Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

    03:31

  • House member to highlight reproductive rights by bringing doctor to SOTU

    07:01

  • Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation

    10:03
    Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention 

    09:35
    Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

  • In apparent rebuke to Trump, Kochs look to turn the page

    07:15

  • 2020 audio from Trump campaign staff shows plan to 'fan the flame' of voter fraud

    03:41

  • NYC mayor spends coldest night of year at migrant shelter

    03:10

  • Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age

    07:47

  • 'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones

    12:03

  • More than 1,800 dead as two massive earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria

    02:39

  • Republicans point guns in the sky on social media in response to balloon

    06:03

  • Few Americans are excited about a Biden-Trump rematch, polling shows

    04:55

  • Massive earthquakes strike Turkey and Syria

    02:32

  • DNC chair: New primary calendar will strengthen the party long term

    08:30

  • 'Official outrage' in China over downed balloon

    03:22

  • Joe: China spy balloon is serious but some GOP comments have been asinine

    07:48

  • Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey and Syria

    00:47

  • How Russia is importing western products despite sanctions

    06:14

  • Why Trump's 2024 campaign is anything but normal

    11:31

President Biden will use portions of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to remind Americans of the progress that has been made since he took office, especially on the economy. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass legislation on his tax plan for billionaires as well as a universal cap for insulin prices and police reform. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 7, 2023

