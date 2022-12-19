IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Joe: If Musk does leave Twitter, it's in his best interest

09:09

A clear majority of Twitter users who took part in a poll by Elon Musk voted for him to step down as head of the social media platform, a result he promised to follow through on. The Morning Joe panel discusses why it would be in Musk's best interest from a business perspective if he did step down.Dec. 19, 2022

