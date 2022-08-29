IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Familiar fast food restaurant votes to unionize in a first for the chain

  • In 'massively dangerous' move, Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

  • 'Breaking' director explains why veterans' struggles are personal

  • Biden gets fiery in speech, accuses GOP of turning to 'semi-fascism'

  • Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

  • GOP candidate scrubs extreme abortion views from website

  • Rape victims can find 'healing' in having baby, says GOP candidate

  • Obama to jump into midterms with fundraiser for Senate Democrats

  • Biden's approval now at the highest point in a year

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

  • Dangerous rhetoric against FBI has to stop, says House member

  • Bill Nye: The effects of climate change are so obvious people will come around

  • Student debt relief a 'great step in the right direction,' says NAACP

  • He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary

  • Steve Rattner: Loan debt announcement raises questions of fairness

  • 'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief

  • Abortion trigger bans set to take effect today in more states

  • 'People want to see the fight in us,' says Dem winner of NY House seat

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

  • Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

Morning Joe

Joe: If any official took this many documents, they would be in jail

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on Sunday warned of riots if former President Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. Also, the Wall Street Journal editorial board asks if that's all there is with the affidavit. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the Republican response and notes that if any member of Congress, any ambassador, any intelligence member took that many documents, they would be in jail.Aug. 29, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

