Joe: If any official took this many documents, they would be in jail

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, on Sunday warned of riots if former President Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified materials found when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. Also, the Wall Street Journal editorial board asks if that's all there is with the affidavit. Joe Scarborough weighs in on the Republican response and notes that if any member of Congress, any ambassador, any intelligence member took that many documents, they would be in jail.Aug. 29, 2022